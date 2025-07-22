BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-22

Alkhidmat opens 70th water filtration plant in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has inaugurated its 70th water filtration plant in the megacity under its WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) program, marking another step toward providing clean drinking water to underserved communities.

The latest facility was opened in Model Colony, an area that now hosts four filtration plants operated by the organisation.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi General Secretary Taufiquddin Siddiqui, District Airport Ameer Muhammad Ashraf, WASH Program Director Gohar-ul-Islam, and other officials. A large number of locals were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddiqui praised Alkhidmat’s consistent efforts to provide safe and accessible drinking water, highlighting that the organisation has also completed over 1,100 bore projects in underserved neighbourhoods. Mobile water vans are additionally deployed across Karachi to distribute water at public spots, including outside hospitals and government offices.

Siddiqui also called for better water conservation practices, particularly the reuse of grey-water from households and mosques for gardening or replenishing groundwater through wells and boreholes. He urged mosque committees and the public to play a proactive role in conserving water.

District Ameer Muhammad Ashraf commended the initiative but stressed that the provision of clean water is a fundamental government responsibility. “While Alkhidmat’s service is exemplary, access to clean water, healthcare, and education should be guaranteed by the state,” he said.

Gohar-ul-Islam, head of the WASH program, shared insights into the organization’s broader water initiatives. He noted that Alkhidmat runs its own water testing laboratory to ensure quality control and said clean water provision remains central to its public health mission. He appealed to philanthropists and donors to support the scaling up of such life-saving projects across Karachi.

Alkhidmat’s expanding network of water projects continues to serve thousands of families in Karachi, filling critical gaps where municipal supply systems fall short.

