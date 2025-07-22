Eight paramilitary troops martyred in Orakzai

PESHAWAR: At least eight paramilitary troops martyred and four militants were killed in a clash in the northwest, senior local officials said Monday, in the latest violence to hit the restive region.

“Armed terrorists attacked a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy with heavy weapons... The fighting continued for several hours,” a senior local security official told AFP.

“Eight FC personnel were killed, and 11 were injured,” he said.

Three injured soldiers are in critical condition, while the clash also killed four militants, he added.

A senior administration official in the area confirmed the details to AFP.

The clash, which lasted for several hours, took place in Daburi, Orakzai district, near the Afghan border.