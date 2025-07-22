BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-22

CCP continued robust advocacy drive during 2024-25

Published 22 Jul, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) continued its robust advocacy drive during 2024-2025, organizing a total of 37 awareness and training sessions to promote understanding and compliance with the Competition Act, 2010. These sessions targeted a wide spectrum of stakeholders including businesses, legal professionals, academia, government officials, and professional bodies.

The Commission’s outreach focused on key sectors to address issues such as deceptive marketing, cartelization, abuse of dominance, and emerging challenges in retail and e-commerce. The CCP collaborated with leading trade and business bodies including the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) to enhance awareness among businesses.

To engage the legal and corporate sectors, the CCP partnered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), Institute of Business Administration (IBA), and bar associations like Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and Punjab Bar Council (PBC). Through Directors’ Training Programmes, corporate executives were educated on competition compliance and good governance, while lawyers received advanced training on legal frameworks and enforcement mechanisms.

In academia, the Commission delivered sessions at prominent institutions including GC University Lahore, Bahria University, University of Peshawar, The University of Faisalabad, and International Islamic University Islamabad, introducing students and faculty to core tenets of competition law through real-life case studies and interactive discussions.

A key capacity-building milestone was a lecture by Dr Amber Darr on cartel screening and detection, which equipped CCP officers and other regulators with sophisticated tools to identify collusive behavior.

