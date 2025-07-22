BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-22

Post-mortem conducted after exhumation in honour killing case

NNI Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

QUETTA: In a horrifying case of honour killing in the Sanjadi-Degari area near Quetta, the bodies of a man and a woman – both shot dead in cold blood – were exhumed on court orders for a post-mortem examination, officials confirmed on Monday.

The exhumation was carried out under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Akhtar Shah, and the autopsies were conducted by Police Surgeon Dr Ayesha Faiz.

Heavy police presence was reported during the process. After the examination, the victims were reburied.

Initial post-mortem findings revealed the woman was shot nine times, while the man received seven bullets. The exact timeline of the incident is being determined through forensic and medical analysis.

So far, 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the gruesome incident, and an FIR has been registered at the Hanna Urak Police Station under Section 302 and anti-terrorism laws.

According to SHO Naveed Akhtar, the FIR was registered after a shocking video went viral on social media showing the victims being gunned down. The video spread panic and outrage across the country.

The FIR states that the couple – Bano Bibi and Ihsanullah – were taken before tribal elder Sardar Sherbaz Khan, who allegedly declared them guilty of ‘karokari’. The decision was made to execute them, and a video of the killing was recorded and uploaded online.

honour killing honour killing case Judicial Magistrate Akhtar Shah Police Surgeon Dr Ayesha Faiz

