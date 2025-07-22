BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-22

IK’s physical appearance or via video link: ATC judge says wrote three letters to Ministry

Fazal Sher Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 07:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge on Monday remarked that he had written three letters to the Ministry of Law seeking direction regarding the production of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in three cases registered against him and others in connection with vandalism at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) before it.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases, said that he had written three letters to the Ministry of Law for Khan’s physical appearance or via video link and if these two options are not feasible, then transfer the hearing of the case to Adiala Jail. He said that the administration has so far not decided on the court letters.

PTI lawyers Sardar Masroof, Murtaz Turi and Zahid Bashir Dar appear before the court. During the hearing, the court marked the attendance of the accused appeared before it and issued warrants for those who failed to attend the hearing. PTI leader Asad Qaiser and Chaudhry Pervaiz filed exemption applications through their counsels, which the court has approved.

The court summoned the Investigation Officer (IO) along with the Station House Officer (SHO) in the case registered at BharaKahu police station. The court adjourned the hearing of cases registered at Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Golra, and BharaKahu police station till July 31.

Meanwhile, the same court, while hearing another case registered against the PTI leader in connection with a protest against the disqualification of Imran Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), rejected the PTI leader Faisal Javed’s acquittal application.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, hearing the case registered against them at the Industrial Area police station related to the protest at Faizabad, following the PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification.

During the hearing, two prosecution witnesses appeared before the court. The judge remarked that today (Friday) we will record statements of the two witnesses and defence will examine them in the next hearing.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, who is also an accused in the same case, did not appear before the court. Gandapur’s lawyer requested the court to reiterate the previous order regarding his client’s appearance.

The judge responded, “Submit a fresh application first, then I will consider it.”

During the hearing, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra addressing former PTI leader Amir Mehmood Kiani, said: Kiani! Please leave the courtroom. “You are a proclaimed offender. If the police hear you raising your voice, you may be arrested.”

