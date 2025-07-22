BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-22

Maryam slams honour killing in Balochistan

Recorder Report Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 07:52am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the social networking website “X” strongly condemned the killing of a daughter in the name of honour in Balochistan and termed it an attack on the conscience of the whole humanity.

She maintained, “The occurrence of such a heartrending incident in Balochistan has shattered every sensitive heart and such an atrocious act is unpardonable by any stretch of imagination.”

She outlined, “No tradition or ideology exceeding the writ of the state and not upholding rule of law is highly unacceptable in a civilized society.”

She demanded that the murderers be brought to justice at the earliest and strict punishment should be meted out to the culprits in the light of law.

Moreover, the CM has taken notice of the death of three youth due to drowning in a canal in Sarai Alamgir. She has sought a report about the unfortunate incident.

She has extended her heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved families. She has appealed to the public, especially parents, to prevent their children from bathing in rainwater drains, canals and rivers.

Balochistan honour killing Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

