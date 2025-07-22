Maryam slams honour killing in Balochistan

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the social networking website “X” strongly condemned the killing of a daughter in the name of honour in Balochistan and termed it an attack on the conscience of the whole humanity.

She maintained, “The occurrence of such a heartrending incident in Balochistan has shattered every sensitive heart and such an atrocious act is unpardonable by any stretch of imagination.”

She outlined, “No tradition or ideology exceeding the writ of the state and not upholding rule of law is highly unacceptable in a civilized society.”

She demanded that the murderers be brought to justice at the earliest and strict punishment should be meted out to the culprits in the light of law.

Moreover, the CM has taken notice of the death of three youth due to drowning in a canal in Sarai Alamgir. She has sought a report about the unfortunate incident.

She has extended her heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved families. She has appealed to the public, especially parents, to prevent their children from bathing in rainwater drains, canals and rivers.

