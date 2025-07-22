Lahore, Pindi & Faisalabad: Punjab govt approves 4 major schemes worth Rs1.755bn

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved four major development schemes for Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad with an estimated cost of Rs 1.755 billion.

The approved projects include a 6.3-kilometre dual carriageway in Lahore from Gawala Colony, Gulshan-e-Ahbab to Kahna Flyover, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity in the area, disclosed the Punjab Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Department on Monday.

In Rawalpindi, the government has sanctioned the upgradation of a public park on Adiala Road, enhancing recreational facilities for the citizens.

Moreover, Faisalabad will see two separate development projects: the first involves the construction of sewerage and roads in Chak No. 199-RB, Fakhraabad and adjoining localities; and the second is the establishment of a Project Management Unit (PMU) for the expansion of the city’s water resources, addressing the growing urban needs.

In this connection, Punjab Housing Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal formally issued directives to the relevant departments and district administrations for the release of funds and swift execution of the schemes.

