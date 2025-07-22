BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-22

Lahore, Pindi & Faisalabad: Punjab govt approves 4 major schemes worth Rs1.755bn

Recorder Report Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 07:57am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved four major development schemes for Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad with an estimated cost of Rs 1.755 billion.

The approved projects include a 6.3-kilometre dual carriageway in Lahore from Gawala Colony, Gulshan-e-Ahbab to Kahna Flyover, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity in the area, disclosed the Punjab Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Department on Monday.

In Rawalpindi, the government has sanctioned the upgradation of a public park on Adiala Road, enhancing recreational facilities for the citizens.

Moreover, Faisalabad will see two separate development projects: the first involves the construction of sewerage and roads in Chak No. 199-RB, Fakhraabad and adjoining localities; and the second is the establishment of a Project Management Unit (PMU) for the expansion of the city’s water resources, addressing the growing urban needs.

In this connection, Punjab Housing Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal formally issued directives to the relevant departments and district administrations for the release of funds and swift execution of the schemes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government development schemes Punjab cities

Comments

200 characters

Lahore, Pindi & Faisalabad: Punjab govt approves 4 major schemes worth Rs1.755bn

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Foreign investors: FY25 profit repatriation totals $2.22bn

Customs’ value fixed on solar panels import

Punjab’s ‘Green Tractor Programme’: CCP may take suo motu notice of exclusion of imported tractors

Panels formed to address issues facing gas sector

Medical devices: PM unveils digital licensing system

Senate polls: PTI bags six, opposition wins five seats in KP

Austrian co has shown interest in ML-1 project construction, Senate body meeting told

Monsoon floods: death toll reaches 221

18 near-completion projects in FY26L NHA allocated Rs20.5bn against Rs56.9bn demand

Read more stories