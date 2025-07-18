BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 109 killed in Punjab monsoon rains since June 25

  • CM Maryam deploys 15,000 rescuers, 800 boats across Punjab amid rain emergency
BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 06:45pm
People wade through the flooded street during the monssoon rain in Rawalpindi. Photo: Reuters/File
People wade through the flooded street during the monssoon rain in Rawalpindi. Photo: Reuters/File

At least 109 people have died since June 25 across Punjab, in rain-related incidents, Rescue 1122 Punjab said on Friday, as ongoing monsoon downpours have wreaked havoc in the region.

Amid the critical rain situation, 15,000 rescuers and 800 boats have been placed on high alert across the province on order of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the rescue services organisation said.

The development comes a day after the Punjab government declared “rain emergency” across various parts of the province, including Rawalpindi, as the province grapples with severe rainfall, floods, and urban inundation, according to the PRO to Punjab CM said.

In response to the aggravating situation, all relevant departments, including the district administration, police, Rescue 1122, and other institutions, had been mobilised across the entire province to protect citizens from the flood-like conditions, the official had said.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 Punjab Spokesperson Farooq Ahmad said, 745 other people have thus far been provided with rescue services. Out of those rescued, 307 people were given first aid on site and 438 critically injured individuals were transported to hospitals in time.

In flood-affected areas — particularly Mianwali, DG Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Nankana, and Jhelum — 214 people have been safely evacuated, while 370 individuals and 176 livestock were also provided with emergency transport.

PMD forecasts more thundershower as Punjab declares emergency

Just a day ago, 16 people lost their lives due to monsoon and torrential rain, while 72 people were rescued from Rawalpindi, 128 from Jhelum and 54 from low-lying areas of Faisalabad, the Rescue 1122 official said.

District-wise fatalities from recent rains are as follows: 24 in Lahore, 15 in Faisalabad, 11 in Sheikhupura, 10 in Rawalpindi, eight in Okara, seven in Bahawalnagar and 34 in other districts.

The majority of deaths occurred due to the collapse of weak or dilapidated buildings, said the spokesperson.

Thundershower likely to batter Karachi from tonight

Ahmed said since June 25, Rescue 1122 has provided rescue services to 351 building collapse incidents, 22 electrocution cases, 61 road accidents, seven fall-related injuries, four lightning strike cases and 35 miscellaneous accidents.

Rescue 1122 Punjab remains on high alert province-wide due to ongoing monsoon and potential flood threats, he maintained.

monsoon rains monsoon rainfall Rain Emergency rain hit areas death toll due to rain Punjab rain deaths

Comments

200 characters

At least 109 killed in Punjab monsoon rains since June 25

Pakistan rejects ‘TRF-LeT’ link after US terror designation, calls for objective global CT approach

Pakistan’s current account posts $2.1bn surplus in FY25

Rupee improves against US dollar

PM Shehbaz emphasises comprehensive plan to make EVs accessible for all

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,500 in Pakistan

CCP raids transformer material suppliers over suspected bid rigging

Five private firms submit proposals for Gwadar-Gulf ferry service: maritime ministry

Thundershower likely to batter Karachi from tonight

Libyan army chief meets Chief Marshal Munir, vows defence cooperation

Read more stories