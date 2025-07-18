At least 109 killed in Punjab monsoon rains since June 25

At least 109 people have died since June 25 across Punjab, in rain-related incidents, Rescue 1122 Punjab said on Friday, as ongoing monsoon downpours have wreaked havoc in the region.

Amid the critical rain situation, 15,000 rescuers and 800 boats have been placed on high alert across the province on order of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the rescue services organisation said.

The development comes a day after the Punjab government declared “rain emergency” across various parts of the province, including Rawalpindi, as the province grapples with severe rainfall, floods, and urban inundation, according to the PRO to Punjab CM said.

In response to the aggravating situation, all relevant departments, including the district administration, police, Rescue 1122, and other institutions, had been mobilised across the entire province to protect citizens from the flood-like conditions, the official had said.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 Punjab Spokesperson Farooq Ahmad said, 745 other people have thus far been provided with rescue services. Out of those rescued, 307 people were given first aid on site and 438 critically injured individuals were transported to hospitals in time.

In flood-affected areas — particularly Mianwali, DG Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Nankana, and Jhelum — 214 people have been safely evacuated, while 370 individuals and 176 livestock were also provided with emergency transport.

Just a day ago, 16 people lost their lives due to monsoon and torrential rain, while 72 people were rescued from Rawalpindi, 128 from Jhelum and 54 from low-lying areas of Faisalabad, the Rescue 1122 official said.

District-wise fatalities from recent rains are as follows: 24 in Lahore, 15 in Faisalabad, 11 in Sheikhupura, 10 in Rawalpindi, eight in Okara, seven in Bahawalnagar and 34 in other districts.

The majority of deaths occurred due to the collapse of weak or dilapidated buildings, said the spokesperson.

Ahmed said since June 25, Rescue 1122 has provided rescue services to 351 building collapse incidents, 22 electrocution cases, 61 road accidents, seven fall-related injuries, four lightning strike cases and 35 miscellaneous accidents.

Rescue 1122 Punjab remains on high alert province-wide due to ongoing monsoon and potential flood threats, he maintained.