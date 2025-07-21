BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mining shares boost TSX; investors await trade updates

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 09:25pm

Canada’s commodity-heavy main stock index on Monday rebounded from the previous session’s losses, led by gains in mining stocks, while investors looked for potential trade deals between the U.S. and its key trading partners.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.2% at 27,372.76 points.

In the latest trade development, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday he was confident that Washington could secure a trade deal with the EU, but August 1 is a hard deadline for tariffs to kick in.

However, EU diplomats said the 27-member bloc is exploring a broader set of possible counter-measures against the U.S., as hopes for a breakthrough deal with Washington dwindled.

Traders awaited clarity on U.S.-EU trade talks and looked for additional deals from major U.S. trading partners ahead of President Donald Trump’s August 1 tariff deadline.

“It (aspects of a potential trade deal) just seems to go back and forth…trying to forecast what’s going to happen has consistently got investors burned over the past few months”, said Josh Sheluk, portfolio manager at Verecan Capital Management.

He added that it is better for investors to stay patient and avoid getting caught up in the daily noise around tariffs.

Meanwhile, domestic investors looked forward to the Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook Survey, due later in the day, for business expectations amid tariff-related uncertainty.

On the TSX, materials stocks led the sectoral gains with a 2.3% rise, tracking gold prices.

Energy subindex fell 0.4% as oil prices slightly dipped.

Among individual stocks, Osisko Development rose 2.2% after the mineral exploration company announced a $450 million credit agreement with funds advised by Appian Capital Advisory.

In the U.S., several industrial and tech firms are set to report their earnings this week, with Alphabet and Tesla kicking off the results season for the “Magnificent Seven” stocks.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

Comments

200 characters

Mining shares boost TSX; investors await trade updates

PSX sheds nearly 400 points on profit-taking

Rupee weakens against US dollar

At least 20 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

Monsoon rains to continue in Punjab till July 25: PDMA

Nishat Power to invest Rs2.5bn in EV venture NexGen Auto

Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s rice export revenue drops 15% in FY25 amid falling global prices

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in June

FPCCI urges visa waiver extension to Pakistani investors visiting UAE

11 suspects involved in killing of couple arrested: Balochistan CM

Read more stories