Jul 21, 2025
Sports

Siraj expects Bumrah to feature for India in fourth Test

AFP Published 21 Jul, 2025 08:27pm
India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after bowling England’s Chris Woakes on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, on July 13, 2025. Photo: AFP
India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after bowling England’s Chris Woakes on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, on July 13, 2025. Photo: AFP

LONDON: India’s Mohammed Siraj expects fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to feature in the vital fourth Test against England at Old Trafford this week.

Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, is only slated to play three of the five matches against England as he battles a back injury.

He has already featured in India’s defeats at Headingley and Lord’s, leaving the tourists 2-1 down in the series.

With doubts over the availability of India seam bowler Akash Deep due to a groin injury, Siraj believes Bumrah will feature in Manchester on Wednesday rather than hold him back for next week’s final Test at The Oval.

“So far, we only know that Jassi (Bumrah) will play,” Siraj said on Monday.

England beat India by 22 runs to win third Test

India must make at least one change as Nitish Kumar Reddy will miss the last two Tests because of a knee injury.

India are also sweating on the fitness of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who suffered a finger injury last week.

Siraj was last man out as India fell to an agonising 22-run defeat in the third Test at Lord’s.

The pace bowler played Shoaib Bashir’s delivery on to his stumps before slumping to his knees in frustration.

Siraj took heart from India’s lower-order fight as he lasted 30 balls and Reddy and Bumrah more than 50, with Ravindra Jadeja contributing an unbeaten 61.

“It took a long time to get over. That match felt like we could’ve won. I’m very emotional,” he said.

“We fought hard. Jadeja did great and even Bumrah batted 54 balls. Still, we lost. But I told myself, it’s 2-1 now, not over yet. That gave me motivation to do better.

“At one point it looked like we’d lose by 80 runs but we took it deep and made it close, losing by just 22. That fight meant a lot.”

Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Siraj INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

Siraj expects Bumrah to feature for India in fourth Test

