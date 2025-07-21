BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee weakens slightly, broad dollar softness cushions pressure

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 04:51pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee logged a modest decline on Monday, pressured by dollar bids from foreign and local private banks, though broad-based weakness in the greenback helped the local currency limit further losses.

The rupee closed at 86.2925 against the U.S. dollar, down about 0.2% on the day, after touching a near one-month low of 86.35 earlier in the session.

Asian currencies were flat-to-slightly higher, while the dollar index declined by nearly 0.2% to 98.2.

The Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah are among the few regional currencies nursing losses on the year so far, even as their peers, such as the Taiwan dollar and the Korean won, have climbed over 11% and 6%, respectively.

Muted portfolio flows, India’s external investment deficit and likely FX reserve accumulation by the Reserve Bank of India are among the reasons cited by analysts for rupee’s lackluster performance this year.

On the day, price action appeared to indicate modest outflows but dollar-buying pressure eased in the latter half of the session, helping the rupee trim its losses, a trader at a private bank said.

Pause in dollar rally offers relief to Indian rupee after 86 breach

India’s benchmark equity indexes, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, closed higher by about 0.5% each on the day, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield was last quoted slightly lower at 6.2986%.

In the near term, focus will be on developments on two fronts: how U.S. economic data impact expectations of rate cuts and news surrounding U.S.-India trade negotiations ahead of the August 1 deadline for higher U.S. tariffs to take effect.

“We maintain our view that slower growth, profit margin compression and export price reduction will contain the impact of tariffs, and that a slower economy will justify the Fed resuming rate cuts in September,” ANZ said in a Monday note.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee weakens slightly, broad dollar softness cushions pressure

Rupee weakens against US dollar

At least 19 killed as Bangladesh air force plane crashes into college campus

Nishat Power to invest Rs2.5bn in EV venture NexGen Auto

Pakistan’s rice export revenue drops 15% in FY25 amid falling global prices

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in June

FPCCI urges visa waiver extension to Pakistani investors visiting UAE

11 suspects involved in killing of couple arrested: Balochistan CM

Chenab Limited, GOC say unaware in unusual price movement of shares

China starts building world’s largest hydropower dam in Tibet

World Bank urges Pakistan to expedite $55mn power efficiency project

Read more stories