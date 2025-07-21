BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank lead India’s stock benchmarks higher, Reliance caps gains

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 04:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes rose on Monday, boosted by strong earnings from heavyweights HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, while a decline in Reliance Industries, amid concerns over softness in its oil-to-chemicals and retail segments, capped some gains.

The Nifty 50 added 0.49% to 25,090.7, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.54% to 82,200.34.

Eight of the 13 major sectors logged gains, with heavyweight financials’ 1.6% rise leading the gains.

India’s top two private banks, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, gained 2.2% and 2.8%, respectively, after posting stronger-than-expected June quarter profit. HDFC Bank also announced its first-ever bonus share issue.

“Robust earnings from ICICI Bank and the bonus issue by HDFC Bank lifted market sentiment and drove gains, though Reliance’s mixed performance kept a lid on the rally,” said Anita Gandhi, founder and head of institutional business at Arihant Capital Markets.

Reliance Industries, which reported a quarterly profit beat, lost 3.2%, after multiple brokerages flagged weakness in its oil-to-chemicals and retail businesses. The stock dragged the oil and gas index 1.1% lower.

Financials, IT drag India’s equity benchmarks to third weekly loss

The broader small-cap index ended flat, pressured by post-earnings declines in Newgen Software and Indiamart Intermesh, while mid-caps rose 0.6%.

“While strong macro fundamentals, a steady monsoon, and healthy domestic flows support the market setup, trade deal uncertainty with the U.S. will likely keep indices range-bound in the near term,” Gandhi said.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said a deal with India was very close, ahead of the August 1 deadline.

Metal stocks gained about 1% on expectations of additional stimulus from China.

Among other stocks, Bandhan Bank lost 2.4% on a steeper-than-expected drop in profit due to bad loan provisions spiking.

Anthem Biosciences listed at a nearly 27% premium to its issue price and closed 28.1% higher in debut trade.

UltraTech Cement closed 0.5% higher after a quarterly profit beat while Eternal surged 5.6% on June quarter revenue spike.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Indian stocks NSE

