BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.65%)
DCL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
DGKC 171.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.44%)
FCCL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
GCIL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
HUBC 146.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.1%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
MLCF 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.98%)
NBP 123.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.3%)
PAEL 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 163.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
PREMA 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.27%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
SNGP 114.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.89%)
SSGC 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TREET 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
TRG 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,136 Increased By 1.6 (0.01%)
BR30 39,326 Decreased By -245.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Business & Finance

First Capital Equities in talks with creditors to settle dues

First Capital Equities Limited said on Monday that it was in process of negotiations with secured...
BR Web Desk Published 21 Jul, 2025 04:12pm

First Capital Equities Limited said on Monday that it was in process of negotiations with secured creditors/financial institutions for settlement of its overdue financial obligations on some favorable terms.

This was shared by the company in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

The company is also considering various strategic options as part of its future business plan, including real estate projects, the notice read.

“As soon as the settlement is done with financial institutions the Company will implement its revised business plans.

Further, the Company will keep update PSX and make necessary disclosures in compliance with law.’’

First Capital Equities Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on January 26, 1995 as a private limited company.

The principal activity of the company is to acquire, construct, develop, sell, rent out and manage shops, apartments, villas and commercial buildings.

