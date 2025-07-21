BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.65%)
DCL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
DGKC 171.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.44%)
FCCL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
GCIL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
HUBC 146.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.1%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
MLCF 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.98%)
NBP 123.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.3%)
PAEL 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 163.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
PREMA 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.27%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
SNGP 114.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.89%)
SSGC 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TREET 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
TRG 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,136 Increased By 1.6 (0.01%)
BR30 39,326 Decreased By -245.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares flat as investors assess mixed earnings; focus on US-EU trade talks

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 01:27pm

European shares were subdued early in the session on Monday as investors assessed a mixed bag of corporate earnings while awaiting a potential trade deal between the United States and the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.01% at 546.97 points, as of 0719 GMT.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday he was confident that Washington can secure a trade deal with the EU, but August 1 is a hard deadline for tariffs to kick in.

He added there is “plenty of room” for a deal after speaking with European negotiators.

European basic resources gained 2.6%, the most among sectors, while automobile fell 0.3%.

Among stocks, Ryanair gained 5.8% and was one of the biggest percentage gainers in the STOXX 600, after Europe’s largest low-cost carrier’s net profit more than doubled in its April-June quarter.

Conversely, Stellantis fell 2.4% after the automaker said it expects a net loss of 2.3 billion euros ($2.68 billion) for the first half of 2025.

Also on Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares flat as investors assess mixed earnings; focus on US-EU trade talks

PSX sheds nearly 400 points on profit-taking

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Nishat Power to invest Rs2.5bn in EV venture NexGen Auto

Pakistan’s rice export revenue drops 15% in FY25 amid falling global prices

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in June

FPCCI urges visa waiver extension to Pakistani investors visiting UAE

11 suspects involved in killing of couple arrested: Balochistan CM

Chenab Limited, GOC say unaware in unusual price movement of shares

China starts building world’s largest hydropower dam in Tibet

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

Read more stories