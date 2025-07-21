BML 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
BOP 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.41%)
DCL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
DGKC 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
FCCL 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
HUBC 146.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.84%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.64%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
MLCF 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.32%)
NBP 125.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.44%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.34%)
PREMA 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
PRL 31.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.34%)
PTC 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
SNGP 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.41%)
SSGC 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.04%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
TRG 55.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 14,203 Increased By 68.3 (0.48%)
BR30 39,411 Decreased By -160 (-0.4%)
KSE100 138,718 Increased By 120.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 42,338 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.01%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

13 dead in Russian bus crash

AFP Published 21 Jul, 2025 12:31pm

MOSCOW: Thirteen people were killed and 20 injured after a bus transporting mine workers in Russia’s far eastern Yakutia region crashed early Monday, authorities said.

The driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle, swerving off the road and sending the bus plummeting 25 metres (82 feet) into a ravine, according to officials.

The incident took place at around 3:20 am (1820 GMT on Sunday), the local interior ministry said.

It published images showing the bus overturned next to a pool of muddy water, its wheels facing upward, while another showed a twisted metal barrier on the road above.

Russia launches new barrage of drones, missiles at Ukraine, kills one in Kyiv

“The road accident occurred on the industrial road of the Denisovsky Mining and Processing Plant,” it added.

The plant mines and processes coal.

Investigators said they had opened a probe into criminal negligence.

Industrial accidents are common in Russia, with investigators often pointing to lax safety standards.

Local authorities declared a day of mourning for Tuesday.

Russia Yakutia region Russia bus crash

Comments

200 characters

13 dead in Russian bus crash

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s rice export revenue drops 15% in FY25 amid falling global prices

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in June

PSMA urges Pakistan govt to deregulate sugar industry

11 suspects involved in killing of couple arrested: Balochistan CM

Chenab Limited, GOC say unaware in unusual price movement of shares

China starts building world’s largest hydropower dam in Tibet

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

Read more stories