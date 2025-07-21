Russia launches new barrage of drones, missiles at Ukraine, kills one in Kyiv

KYIV: Russia launched a new barrage of drones and missiles at Ukraine in an overnight attack on Monday, killing at least one person and causing multiple fires in the capital Kyiv, city officials said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said rescuers and medics were working on sites across four districts of the capital. A subway station in central Kyiv, commercial property, shops, houses and a kindergarten were damaged, city officials said.

In another tense and sleepless night for Kyiv residents, many rushed to take shelter in underground stations. Explosions were heard across the city as air defence units engaged in repelling the attack.

Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, reported multiple explosions in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, but gave no immediate details on the damage.