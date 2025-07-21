BML 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
BOP 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CPHL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
DCL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
DGKC 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
FCCL 45.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
FFL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
HUBC 146.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.84%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.64%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
MLCF 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.32%)
NBP 125.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.44%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PREMA 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
PRL 31.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.34%)
PTC 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
SNGP 114.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
SSGC 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.04%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
TRG 55.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,203 Increased By 68.3 (0.48%)
BR30 39,411 Decreased By -160 (-0.4%)
KSE100 138,732 Increased By 134.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 42,342 Increased By 1.4 (0%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New Zealand dollar falls as benign inflation boosts rate cut bets

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 11:49am

SYDNEY: The New Zealand dollar slipped on Monday while local bonds rallied after inflation data proved not as bad as feared, with still tepid domestic price pressures adding to the case for a cut in interest rates next month.

The kiwi dollar fell 0.3% to $0.5941, having lost 0.8% last week to mark a third consecutive week of declines. It is now off almost 3% from a nine-month peak of $0.6120, with near-term support now at last week’s low of $0.5906.

Data on Monday showed New Zealand’s inflation picked up to an annual rate of 2.7% in the second quarter, the highest level in a year, thanks to higher food, electricity and streaming services prices.

However, that came under the forecast of 2.8%. Non-tradable inflation, mostly domestically generated price pressures, continued to slow to 3.7% from 4% previously.

“CPI inflation has failed to significantly increase, providing the (Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Monetary Policy Committee) with reason not to expect a return of yearly CPI back to the top of the target band (of 1-3%) this year,” said Citi analysts in a note to clients.

“This would allow the MPC to re-start the easing cycle at the August 20 meeting.”

Two-year swap rates duly fell 6 basis points to 3.115%, the lowest since mid-May. Ten-year government bond yields dropped 4 bps to 4.595%.

Markets are now pricing in a 75% probability the RBNZ will cut by 25 basis points in August, up from a 61% chance ahead of the data.

The Aussie, on the other hand, was flat at $0.6510 , having lost 1% last week to as low as $0.6455. It is finding some support at 65 cents.

Against the Japanese yen, it slipped 0.3% to 96.61 yen as the Japanese currency bounced a little after the ruling coalition lost control of the upper house in an election on Sunday, a result that has been well flagged by polls.

Looking ahead, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes of its July policy meeting where it may offer some insights into a rare split among policymakers before deciding to hold rates steady at 3.85%.

A surprisingly soft jobs report last week has seen markets move to price a 90% chance that the RBA will cut rates in August.

Governor Michele Bullock is due to give a speech at an annual fundraising lunch at the Anika Foundation on Thursday.

Across the Tasman Sea, RBNZ Chief Economist Paul Conway will be speaking about the economic effects of tariffs in New Zealand on Thursday at 11:30am local time.

Australian New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

New Zealand dollar falls as benign inflation boosts rate cut bets

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s rice export revenue drops 15% in FY25 amid falling global prices

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in June

PSMA urges Pakistan govt to deregulate sugar industry

11 suspects involved in killing of couple arrested: Balochistan CM

Chenab Limited, GOC say unaware in unusual price movement of shares

China starts building world’s largest hydropower dam in Tibet

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

Read more stories