Jul 21, 2025
Business & Finance

RBNZ Q2 sectoral factor inflation model at 2.8% y/y

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 11:02am
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Monday its sectoral factor model of core inflation was 2.8% year-on-year in the second quarter, down from 2.9% in the prior quarter.

The country’s official statistics agency earlier in the day released figures that showed annual inflation came in at 2.7% in the second quarter, its highest in a year, leading markets to narrow the odds on a rate cut next month given weakness in the broader economy.

Both measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of keeping inflation within its target range of 1% to 3%.

