DUBLIN: Ryanair is hopeful and “maybe a little confident” that U.S. and EU negotiators will agree to exempt commercial aircraft from any new tariffs, Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said on Monday.

Sorahan said that June comments by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy about zero tariffs for commercial aircraft were positive, though he said confidence that an exemption would be made was damaged by a recent U.S. threat of tariffs of 30% on the European Union.