BML 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CPHL 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
DCL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.59%)
DGKC 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
FCCL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
FFL 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
HUBC 146.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.97%)
KEL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.2%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
NBP 125.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.68%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 162.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.11%)
PREMA 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
PRL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
PTC 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
SNGP 114.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
SSGC 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
TRG 55.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 14,196 Increased By 61.3 (0.43%)
BR30 39,402 Decreased By -169.9 (-0.43%)
KSE100 138,775 Increased By 178 (0.13%)
KSE30 42,361 Increased By 19.9 (0.05%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds advance as traders build positions for another rate cut

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 10:48am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds edged higher in early deals on Monday, as traders bought in the anticipation of another rate cut by the central bank as early as August.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 6.2965% as of 10:30 a.m. IST, compared with Friday’s close at 6.3058%.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

“Some foreign banks have started betting on an August rate cut, and are on the buy side, so we may see a further rally if they continue building positions,” a trader at a private bank said.

“Some selling pressure from mutual funds and state-run banks can offset the gains during the day.”

Foreign banks net bought bonds worth over 101 billion rupees ($1.17 billion) last week, while mutual funds net sold 77 billion rupees worth of bonds. State-run banks also sold in the last two sessions, data from The Clearing Corporation of India showed.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision is due on August 6. The central bank slashed its key interest rate by 50 basis points last month, while changing its stance to “neutral” from “accommodative”.

India’s retail inflation rate slipped to 2.10% in June, the slowest pace in more than six years, down from 2.82% in May.

“With the inflation trajectory likely to undershoot RBI’s medium-term target of 4% through the whole of FY2026, we see room for monetary easing emerging earlier than expected,” Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a note, flagging potential for up to two more rate cuts before the end of 2025.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds advance as traders build positions for another rate cut

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

Pakistan’s rice export revenue drops 15% in FY25 amid falling global prices

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in June

PSMA urges Pakistan govt to deregulate sugar industry

11 suspects involved in killing of couple arrested: Balochistan CM

Chenab Limited, GOC say unaware in unusual price movement of shares

China starts building world’s largest hydropower dam in Tibet

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

Read more stories