Russian rouble weakens against dollar

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened against the US dollar and China’s yuan on Friday after the European Union agreed on its 18th package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, which included measures against the Russian energy industry.

As of 1245 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% lower at 78.70 per US dollar, according to data compiled by LSEG, based on over-the-counter quotes. The rouble is up about 45% against the dollar since the start of the year.

The rouble, insulated from global financial flows by Russian currency controls and Western sanctions, remained strong despite a change in the attitude of US President Donald Trump toward Russia in recent weeks.