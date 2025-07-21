BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-21

Traders, politicians reject hike in POL products’ prices

Amjad Ali Shah Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 08:46am

PESHAWAR: Traders, leaders of political parties and members of civil society have rejected the recent increase in prices of petroleum products and urged the federal government to withdraw its decision immediately.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Tahir Itehad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa strongly opposed the hike in prices of petroleum products and described it as an irrational decision on part of the rulers.

The chamber president, Fazal Moqeem Khan, said that the rising prices would not only increase industrial costs, but also erode competitiveness of Pakistani goods in the global market.

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs5.36, diesel by Rs11.37 per litre

Other businessmen including Abdul Jalil Jan, senior vice president and Shehryar Khan, vice president and members of the SCCI’s executive committee described the hike as a “ticking time bomb” that will set off another wave of inflation. “Businesses which are already grappling with severe inflationary pressures, are now facing the looming threat of closures.”

They said that there was a visible increase in the transport fares after the in fuel price hike; resultantly, prices of essential food items have also jumped up that will bring a new ‘tsunami of inflation’.

The business leaders feared very tough days ahead for consumers, warning of a sharp increase in the prices of food items due to the unprecedented increase in petrol and diesel rates in the last one month. They criticized government policymakers for treating fuel pricing as a convenient “fiscal shortcut” that destabilizes the broader macroeconomic foundations.

SCCI leaders wondered how petrol has transformed from a basic necessity into a daily financial burden, driving up transport costs, electricity bills, and prices of consumer goods nationwide. They stated the relentless surge in fuel prices, electricity and gas would make businesses unsustainable and unviable.

However, Tahir Itehad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Mujeeb Ur Rehman also rejected the hiked fuel prices and feared that it would lead to unprecedented hike in prices of all daily use commodities.

Qaumi Watan Party spokesman Tariq Ahmad Khan also urged the federal government to reverse the increase in fuel prices. He said the majority of the people have already been living under the poverty line and such decisions would further add to problems of the poor masses.

Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakhtunkhwa (central chapter) in a statement strongly condemned the recent increase in fuel prices, calling it an act of extreme anti-people act by the federal government. “Within a month, petrol prices have increased by Rs 13.72 per liter, while diesel prices have surged by Rs 21.76 per liter,” he said.

The JI leader warned that this price hike would severely affect the already struggling low income group exacerbating poverty and inflation. He criticized the federal government for not providing relief to the people despite the decrease in global oil prices. He demanded that the government immediately reduce fuel prices to alleviate the burden on the common man.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

inflation Federal Government politicians traders petrol price SCCI petroleum products POL products diesel prices POL products prices petrol price hike

Comments

200 characters

Traders, politicians reject hike in POL products’ prices

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

PSMA urges govt to deregulate sugar industry

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

UAE golden visa issue: FTO irked by FBR’s ‘inefficiency’

Senate elections on 11 seats of KP today

KP governor administers oath to Opposition MPAs

Pakistan embassy to host matchmaking event for Pak, Chinese entrepreneurs

Gandapur to challenge governor-administered oath of MPAs

First half of 2025: 336,999 Pakistanis went abroad for employment: ministry

Read more stories