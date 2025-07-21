BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-21

Bangladeshi University team signs over 20 MoUs

APP Published 21 Jul, 2025 05:37am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: A high-level academic delegation from Bangladesh has concluded a successful week-long visit to Pakistan, resulting in the signing of more than 20 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading Pakistani universities and industry partners.

The visit marks a significant step forward in strengthening academic and research collaboration between the two countries.

The seven-member delegation, comprising vice chancellors and senior officials from prominent Bangladeshi universities, visited Pakistan from June 16-21 at the invitation of the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH).

During their stay, the delegation visited leading educational institutions in Lahore, Islamabad, and Murree, including member universities of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE).

The MoUs signed with 20 top Pakistani universities cover a wide range of collaborative areas, including faculty and student exchange programs, joint research projects, academic partnerships, infrastructure sharing, co-hosting of conferences, and PhD fee waivers.

A notable highlight of the visit was the signing of an agreement with Gourmet Foods, which will offer industrial internships to Bangladeshi students. This initiative aims to enhance practical skills development and foster stronger academia-industry linkages.

The delegation was warmly hosted at multiple receptions, including those organized by Dr. Chaudhary Abdul Rehman, Chairman of the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan; H.E. Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan; and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary, Coordinator General of COMSTECH.

These engagements allowed the delegation to explore opportunities for deeper institutional partnerships and mutual growth.

MoUs Pakistani universities academic and research COMSTECH Bangladeshi students academia industry collaboration Bangladeshi University Bangladeshi University delegation

Comments

200 characters

Bangladeshi University team signs over 20 MoUs

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

PSMA urges govt to deregulate sugar industry

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

UAE golden visa issue: FTO irked by FBR’s ‘inefficiency’

Senate elections on 11 seats of KP today

KP governor administers oath to Opposition MPAs

Traders, politicians reject hike in POL products’ prices

Pakistan embassy to host matchmaking event for Pak, Chinese entrepreneurs

Gandapur to challenge governor-administered oath of MPAs

First half of 2025: 336,999 Pakistanis went abroad for employment: ministry

Read more stories