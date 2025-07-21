Bangladeshi University team signs over 20 MoUs

ISLAMABAD: A high-level academic delegation from Bangladesh has concluded a successful week-long visit to Pakistan, resulting in the signing of more than 20 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading Pakistani universities and industry partners.

The visit marks a significant step forward in strengthening academic and research collaboration between the two countries.

The seven-member delegation, comprising vice chancellors and senior officials from prominent Bangladeshi universities, visited Pakistan from June 16-21 at the invitation of the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH).

During their stay, the delegation visited leading educational institutions in Lahore, Islamabad, and Murree, including member universities of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE).

The MoUs signed with 20 top Pakistani universities cover a wide range of collaborative areas, including faculty and student exchange programs, joint research projects, academic partnerships, infrastructure sharing, co-hosting of conferences, and PhD fee waivers.

A notable highlight of the visit was the signing of an agreement with Gourmet Foods, which will offer industrial internships to Bangladeshi students. This initiative aims to enhance practical skills development and foster stronger academia-industry linkages.

The delegation was warmly hosted at multiple receptions, including those organized by Dr. Chaudhary Abdul Rehman, Chairman of the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan; H.E. Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan; and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary, Coordinator General of COMSTECH.

These engagements allowed the delegation to explore opportunities for deeper institutional partnerships and mutual growth.