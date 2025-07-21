Toyota Pakistan leads mangrove plantation drive

KARACHI: In alignment with the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 and its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Indus Motor Company (IMC), in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, conducted a mangrove plantation drive along the coastal belt of Karachi at the WWF Wetlands Centre.

The initiative reflects IMC’s ongoing dedication to environmental preservation, echoing its long-term focus on climate action, ecosystem restoration, and community engagement.

The activity featured an interactive learning session by WWF experts, emphasizing the critical role mangroves play in coastal protection, carbon sequestration, and biodiversity conservation. IMC employees volunteered in planting saplings, contributing to the restoration of Pakistan’s threatened mangrove forests.

“This collaboration exemplifies Toyota’s global vision of creating a sustainable society in harmony with nature,” said Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO, Indus Motor Company. “Through our environmental efforts and collective action under the GDN umbrella, we remain committed to driving positive change for future generations.”

