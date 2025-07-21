BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-21

Murder video of man, woman: CM orders immediate arrest of perpetrators

APP Published 21 Jul, 2025 05:37am

QUETTA: A horrifying video showing the brutal murder of a man and a woman has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage across the country.

In response, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has taken serious notice of the incident and has ordered a swift and thorough investigation, along with the immediate arrest of all individuals involved.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, Chief Minister Bugti has directed law enforcement agencies to identify the crime scene and apprehend the perpetrators without delay.

He emphasized that such barbaric acts are not only intolerable but also a grave insult to societal values and human dignity.

“The rule of law will not be compromised. Those who challenge the writ of the state will be dealt with firmly. No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” said the Chief Minister in a statement issued by CM’s Secretariat.

Spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the brutality shown in the viral video, calling it reprehensible on every level.

He assured the public that the Balochistan government will not remain a silent spectator in the face of such cruelty.

