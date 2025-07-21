BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-21

LSEG explores 24-hour trading launch, FT reports

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 05:37am

LONDON: London Stock Exchange Group is weighing whether to launch 24-hour trading and is looking into the practicalities of increasing its trading hours, the Financial Times reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the situation.

LSEG is “absolutely looking at it, whether it means 24-hour trading or extended trading”, one of the people told the newspaper, adding that the exchange group was “having important commercial, policy and regulatory discussions” about the “ongoing topic”.

The exploration is part of wide-ranging discussions into potential new products and services, another person told the FT.

The group is considering aspects of extended trading hours, including technology upgrades, regulatory questions, possible effects on companies with dual listings and the potential impact on liquidity, currently concentrated at the open and closing auction of the trading day, the report added.

LSEG had no comment.

In March, Nasdaq announced plans to introduce 24-hour trading on its flagship US exchange and joined rival exchanges like Cboe Global Markets and Intercontinental Exchange, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange, in planning extended trading hours.

LSEG London Stock Exchange Group

Comments

200 characters

LSEG explores 24-hour trading launch, FT reports

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

PSMA urges govt to deregulate sugar industry

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

UAE golden visa issue: FTO irked by FBR’s ‘inefficiency’

Senate elections on 11 seats of KP today

KP governor administers oath to Opposition MPAs

Traders, politicians reject hike in POL products’ prices

Pakistan embassy to host matchmaking event for Pak, Chinese entrepreneurs

Gandapur to challenge governor-administered oath of MPAs

First half of 2025: 336,999 Pakistanis went abroad for employment: ministry

Read more stories