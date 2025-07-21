BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
SCF equips rural women with livestock, entrepreneurial skills

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2025 05:37am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Community Foundation (SCF), with the support of Pathfinder International under the SURMI project, organized a two-day training workshop on Climate-Smart Livestock Management and Entrepreneurship Skills for 30 rural women from coastal districts of Sindh.

The workshop aimed to equip selected women beneficiaries with practical knowledge and skills to enhance their resilience and livelihood opportunities in the face of climate change.

On the first day, the training focused on various aspects of climate-smart livestock management, including disease prevention, vaccination animal care practices, habitat management, and adaptive strategies to cope with changing environmental conditions.

The second day was dedicated to building the women’s capacity in entrepreneurship and small-scale business development, particularly in the areas of livestock-based and home-based food security income-generating activities. These women have been identified under the project’s livelihood component to receive support in initiating their own small-scale businesses.

Ms. Hira Arain and Lateef Soomro facilitated the sessions as trainers, delivering technical and practical insights to the participants.

A concluding ceremony was held and attended by M.B. Khaskheli, Cluster Coordinator, Pathfinder International; Javed Hussain, Executive Director, SCF; and Fayaz Wagan, Deputy Director, Livestock Department, Thatta and Humera Ali SCF.

Speaking at the event, Fayaz Wagan, Deputy Director of the Livestock Department, Thatta, emphasized that women are the primary caretakers of livestock in rural areas. He stressed the need to raise awareness among women about modern techniques of livestock management, especially in the context of changing disease patterns due to climate change. He noted that vaccination, timely disease prevention, and proper animal care are essential for maintaining healthy livestock and ensuring sustained livelihoods.

Javed Hussain, Executive Director of Sindh Community Foundation, stated that while Pakistan remains one of the leading producers of milk and meat, the livestock sector faces growing threats from climate-induced diseases and environmental stressors. He underlined the urgent need to promote climate-smart livestock practices to protect rural economies and strengthen national food security.

