The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (July 20, 2025) and the forecast for Monday (July 21, 2025).
====================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad 36-27 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 35-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Karachi 33-28 (°C) 24-00 (%) 33-28 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Lahore 34-28 (°C) 09-00 (%) 34-26 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Larkana 37-28 (°C) 69-00 (%) 39-30 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 34-26 (°C) 40-00 (%) 35-27 (°C) 23-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 34-25 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 32-25 (ºC) 46-00 (%)
Peshawar 39-30 (ºC) 07-00 (%) 39-28 (ºC) 11-00 (%)
Quetta 34-21 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 36-22 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 35-28 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 35-25 (ºC) 63-00 (%)
Sukkur 36-27 (ºC) 70-00 (%) 38-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:22 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:53 am (Tomorrow)
====================================================================
