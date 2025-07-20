BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Clinical Bangladesh thump sloppy Pakistan in first T20I

AFP Published 20 Jul, 2025 09:10pm
Bangladesh’s Parvez Hossain Emon (R) and Jaker Ali (L) shake hands with Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris (2L) and Saim Ayub at the end of the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 20, 2025. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh’s Parvez Hossain Emon (R) and Jaker Ali (L) shake hands with Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris (2L) and Saim Ayub at the end of the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 20, 2025. Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman rocked Pakistan for 110 before opener Parvez Hossain hit an unbeaten 50 as Bangladesh won the first Twenty20 international by seven wickets in Dhaka on Sunday.

Taskin finished with 3-22 while Rahman grabbed 2-6 in his four economical overs to dismiss the visitors in 19.3 overs for Pakistan’s lowest total against Bangladesh in all T20Is.

Parvez smashed five sixes and three boundaries in his 39-ball 56 not out to help the home team chase down the target in 15.3 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Debutant Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza (2-23) jolted Bangladesh with wickets of Tanzid Hasan (one) and Litton Das (one) but Parvez and Towhid Hridoy (36) added 73 for the third wicket to ease up the chase.

New-look Pakistan and Bangladesh face off in T20 series

It was only Bangladesh’s fourth win over Pakistan in 23 T20Is.

For Pakistan, opener Fakhar Zaman top-scored with a 34-ball 44, which included six boundaries and a six, while Abbas Afridi scored 22 and Khushdil Shah 17.

Pakistan’s previous lowest T20I total against Bangladesh was 127-5 at the same venue in 2021.

Litton admitted batting was not easy on a slow pitch.

“It’s not an easy wicket to bat on, but the way we batted, it looked good,” said Litton. “We took early wickets and that’s the key point.”

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha blamed poor batting.

“It wasn’t enough on the board as we lost wickets at regular intervals which we have to talk about before the second game,” said Agha.

Sent into bat, Pakistan had a disastrous start, with half the side dismissed for 46 in the eighth over with Saim Ayub (six), Mohammad Haris (four) and Agha (three) falling cheaply.

Hasan Nawaz fell without scoring and Mohammad Nawaz made just three.

Zaman, dropped on four and 30, added 24 for the sixth wicket before he was run out after being sent back by Khushdil Shah but was caught out of his crease.

Shah and Abbas took Pakistan past the 100-mark during their 33-run stand for the seventh wicket.

The remaining matches are on Tuesday and Thursday, also in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan T20

Comments

200 characters

Clinical Bangladesh thump sloppy Pakistan in first T20I

One suspect involved in killing of couple arrested, says Balochistan CM

25 reserved seat MPAs sworn at KP Governor House after high court intervention

PM terms C/A surplus ‘historic milestone’

Eight Karachiites, including two young brothers, killed in road mishaps

BNP chief Akhtar Mengal barred from traveling abroad, offloaded at Quetta airport

Interior Minister Naqvi arrives in Kabul on day-long visit

India‑Pakistan veterans match at WCL cancelled after Indians pull out

Probe into power projects: Senate panel for action against PD for providing ‘misleading’ info

Revamping mode of ADRC appointments: FBR seeks input from stakeholders

Over 200 dead as country faces intensified monsoon

Read more stories