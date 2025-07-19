New-look Pakistan and Bangladesh face off in T20 series

DHAKA: Pakistan captain Salman Agha is confident his new-look side is shaping up well towards next year’s World Cup as they take on Bangladesh in a Twenty20 series starting in Dhaka from Sunday.

Agha has been leading the short format side with star batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan out since last year.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has been rested for the three-match series and seam bowlers Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim are also missing because of injuries.

Agha said the missing players could still be considered for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year.

“We have changed the way we want to play but we are confident of our build-up and direction,” said Agha on Saturday.

“We are going for this series with ample preparations as Bangladesh can be a challenging team in their home conditions.”

New Zealander Mike Hesson is Pakistan’s new white-ball coach. His first assignment was a 3-0 series win at home against Bangladesh 3-0 last month.

With leg-spinner Shadab Khan also injured, Pakistan have picked two uncapped fast bowlers in Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal.

Bangladesh won a T20 series 2-1 in Sri Lanka last week.

“What happened in Sri Lanka is in the past,” said captain Litton Das.

“We have to face a new challenge starting tomorrow. We are ready for this challenge.

“We have the mentality to beat any team, but we have to play well on the particular day and not entirely bank on home conditions.”

Bangladesh have kept the same squad that went to Sri Lanka

The second and third matches are on Tuesday and Thursday, also in Dhaka.