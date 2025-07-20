BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lionel Messi double as Miami bounce back against Red Bulls

AFP Published 20 Jul, 2025 12:57pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW YORK: Lionel Messi rediscovered his scoring touch with two goals as Inter Miami bounced back from defeat to complete a 5-1 drubbing of the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Messi’s red-hot season was rocked on Wednesday as Miami stumbled to a 3-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati.

But the Argentinian superstar was back to his inspired best as Miami turned on the style at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey to record an emphatic victory.

The Red Bulls had threatened to deliver another upset after Alexander Hack bundled home a 14th-minute opener to fire the hosts into an early lead.

But Messi swiftly orchestrated Inter Miami’s recovery from that setback, providing a sublime pass to set up former Barcelona team-mate Jordi Alba’s equaliser in the 24th minute.

Iran book final ticket to 2026 women’s Asian Cup

Messi then combined with Alba for Miami’s second goal, producing another brilliant pass to pick out the Spaniard, who crossed for Telasco Segovia to prod home on 27 minutes.

Segovia then swept in his second of the night deep into first-half stoppage time to leave Miami firmly in control.

Messi then took over in the second half as Miami cut loose.

A majestic through ball by another former Barcelona team-mate, Sergio Busquets, sent the Argentine World Cup-winner racing through on goal in the 60th minute.

Messi took his time and coolly feinted to wrongfoot Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel before tucking away the finish for 4-1.

Another Barcelona old boys combination delivered Messi’s second. Luis Suarez crossed from the left and Messi controlled on the edge of the six-yard box to send a thumping finish past Coronel.

Lionel Messi

Comments

200 characters

Lionel Messi double as Miami bounce back against Red Bulls

Probe into power projects: Senate panel for action against PD for providing ‘misleading’ info

Revamping mode of ADRC appointments: FBR seeks input from stakeholders

PTI strategy stalls oath-taking of reserved seat lawmakers in KP Assembly

Over 200 dead as country faces intensified monsoon

India‑Pakistan veterans match at WCL cancelled after Indians pull out

Pakistan eyes constructive trade engagement with US: Aurangzeb

World Bank extends ASPIRE programme by 3 years

PSB announces Rs8.2m cash reward for Pakistan U-16 volleyball team

Govt announces halving port charges at Karachi Port

Pakistan’s UNSC Presidency: Dar to attend high-level signature events next week in New York

Read more stories