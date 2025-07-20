Pakistan clinch maiden U‑16 Asian Volleyball crown

Pakistan’s under-16 men’s volleyball team has created history by winning the 2025 Asian Men’s U‑16 Volleyball Championship, held in Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi, Thailand.

The Green Shirts concluded a flawless eight-day campaign by toppling defending champions Iran 3-2 in a thrilling final on July 19.

Pakistan opened with emphatic straight‑set wins over South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Chinese Taipei, exiting the first stage unbeaten.

They maintained momentum with successive wins, including a high-drama 3-1 victory over Iran in Pool F, where veteran coach Faizanullah and Muhammad Junaid spearheaded the attack.

In the semifinal, the team powered past traditional rival India 3-0, with powerful offense and solid blocking, securing a finals berth and World U‑17 qualification.

Meanwhile, Iran stormed to a 2–0 lead in the final (22‑25, 21‑25), but the resilient Pakistanis fought back to win the next three sets 30‑28, 25‑21 and 15‑10. Muhammad Junaid led scoring with 28 points, supported by Faizan (22), Talha (9) and Irfan (8).

Coach’s reflects on team preparation

Head coach Kifayatullah, a former volleybal gold‑medalist at the 1989 South Asian Games, lauded his team’s dedication:

“This win is a result of so many sacrifices… We began camp in Attock and Islamabad, with limited resources but unwavering commitment. We kept our eyes on the prize.”

He noted the preparation was fraught with challenges, from acclimatizing to heatwaves in Islamabad to maintaining focus amid institutional hurdles, but the PVF and Pakistan Army Centre supported the camp throughout.

Pakistan becomes only the second nation to win this title since its inception in 2023. By reaching the semifinals, the team has booked a place in the 2026 FIVB Boys’ U‑17 World Championship.

The all-round performance, from dominant group-stage matches to a comeback win in the final, underscores Pakistan’s growing stature in youth volleyball.

Nationwide acclaim

High-profile accolades flooded in following the win:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the team.

“Great match Champs! Pakistan’s U16 volleyball team wins the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship after an enthralling performance! Congratulations Team Pakistan,” he wrote on X.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the “Green Shirts” as an inspiration for the nation.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi also felicitated the youngsters for winning the championship l.