BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan clinch maiden U‑16 Asian Volleyball crown

BR Web Desk Published July 20, 2025 Updated July 20, 2025 09:15am

Pakistan’s under-16 men’s volleyball team has created history by winning the 2025 Asian Men’s U‑16 Volleyball Championship, held in Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi, Thailand.

The Green Shirts concluded a flawless eight-day campaign by toppling defending champions Iran 3-2 in a thrilling final on July 19.

Pakistan opened with emphatic straight‑set wins over South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Chinese Taipei, exiting the first stage unbeaten.

They maintained momentum with successive wins, including a high-drama 3-1 victory over Iran in Pool F, where veteran coach Faizanullah and Muhammad Junaid spearheaded the attack.

In the semifinal, the team powered past traditional rival India 3-0, with powerful offense and solid blocking, securing a finals berth and World U‑17 qualification.

Meanwhile, Iran stormed to a 2–0 lead in the final (22‑25, 21‑25), but the resilient Pakistanis fought back to win the next three sets 30‑28, 25‑21 and 15‑10. Muhammad Junaid led scoring with 28 points, supported by Faizan (22), Talha (9) and Irfan (8).

Coach’s reflects on team preparation

Head coach Kifayatullah, a former volleybal gold‑medalist at the 1989 South Asian Games, lauded his team’s dedication:

“This win is a result of so many sacrifices… We began camp in Attock and Islamabad, with limited resources but unwavering commitment. We kept our eyes on the prize.”

He noted the preparation was fraught with challenges, from acclimatizing to heatwaves in Islamabad to maintaining focus amid institutional hurdles, but the PVF and Pakistan Army Centre supported the camp throughout.

Pakistan becomes only the second nation to win this title since its inception in 2023. By reaching the semifinals, the team has booked a place in the 2026 FIVB Boys’ U‑17 World Championship.

The all-round performance, from dominant group-stage matches to a comeback win in the final, underscores Pakistan’s growing stature in youth volleyball.

Nationwide acclaim

High-profile accolades flooded in following the win:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the team.

“Great match Champs! Pakistan’s U16 volleyball team wins the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship after an enthralling performance! Congratulations Team Pakistan,” he wrote on X.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the “Green Shirts” as an inspiration for the nation.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi also felicitated the youngsters for winning the championship l.

Asian U 16 volleyball championship U16 Asian volleyball championship Pakistan U16 volleyball team

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan clinch maiden U‑16 Asian Volleyball crown

Probe into power projects: Senate panel for action against PD for providing ‘misleading’ info

Revamping mode of ADRC appointments: FBR seeks input from stakeholders

Over 200 dead as country faces intensified monsoon

Pakistan eyes constructive trade engagement with US: Aurangzeb

World Bank extends ASPIRE programme by 3 years

India‑Pakistan veterans match at WCL cancelled after Indans pull out

Govt announces halving port charges at Karachi Port

Pakistan’s UNSC Presidency: Dar to attend high-level signature events next week in New York

PoR card holders: Govt decides not to extend stay of Afghan refugees: interior minister

Read more stories