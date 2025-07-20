China’s crude oil imports from Russia tick down in June; Malaysia imports surge

BEIJING: China’s imports of crude oil from Russia fell 1% in June from a year earlier to 8.35 million metric tons or 2.03 million barrels per day, Chinese customs data showed on Sunday.

China’s June crude imports climb

Imports from Malaysia, the biggest trans-shipment hub for sanctioned Iranian oil, reached 7.09 million tons in June, or 1.72 million bpd, up 40% from May, also up 20% year-on-year.

Imports from Saudi Arabia, the second-largest supplier to China in June, were up 16% year-on-year in June, at 7.9 million tons or 1.92 million bpd.

Customs recorded no imports from Iran and Venezuela in June.