BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
BOP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
DGKC 170.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
GCIL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
HUBC 147.87 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (2.56%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 84.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
NBP 126.35 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (3.72%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.69%)
PREMA 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.82%)
PRL 33.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
SNGP 118.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
SSGC 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.38%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 58.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,855 Increased By 224.4 (1.65%)
BR30 40,188 Increased By 337.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 136,503 Increased By 2202.8 (1.64%)
KSE30 41,553 Increased By 738.3 (1.81%)
Markets Print 2025-07-15

China’s June crude imports climb

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2025 05:50am

SHANGHAI: China’s crude oil imports rebounded in June and were up month-on-month and year-on-year, data showed on Monday, after refineries increased operations and imports rose from Saudi Arabia and Iran, according to consultancies.

The world’s largest crude oil buyer imported 49.89 million metric tons of crude oil, equivalent to 12.14 million barrels per day, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. The volume rose by 7.1% compared with 46.6 million tons in May and also rose 7.4% from June 2024.

Maintenance affected a combined refining capacity of 107.7 million tons per year in June, down by 22.2 million tons from May, according to data from local consultancy Oilchem.

“We estimate that China’s crude oil demand rose to 15.17 million bpd in June, up from 14.8 million bpd in May, as more refineries resumed operations following spring turnarounds,” Kpler analyst Muyu Xu said. Kpler also observed an increase in imports from Saudi Arabia and Iran in June. Kpler’s data show that China’s imports from Saudi Arabia rose by 845,000 bpd to 1.78 million bpd, as lower OSPs prompted Chinese refiners to nominate more May and June loading cargoes.

Iranian crude imports also increased sharply, climbing by 445,000 bpd to 1.49 million bpd as independent refineries replenished inventories following the end of spring maintenance, the firm added.

Crude Oil China’s crude oil imports

