Pakistan sweep India 3-0 to reach Asian U-16 volleyball championship final

BR Web Desk Published 18 Jul, 2025 07:13pm

Pakistan’s U-16 men’s volleyball team continued its remarkable unbeaten run at the 2nd Asian Men’s U-16 Volleyball Championship in Thailand by defeating arch-rivals India in straight sets to secure a place in the final.

In the semi-final held Friday in Nakhon Phanom, Pakistan outclassed India 3-0 with set scores of 25-16, 25-19, and 25-12. The dominant performance was powered by standout contributions from Junaid, Faizan, Irfan, and Talha.

With the win, Pakistan advanced to the final of the continental tournament, where they will take on defending champions Iran on Saturday at 3:30 pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

The victory also capped a historic week for the national side, which earlier qualified for the 2025 FIVB U-17 World Championship by beating Indonesia in the quarter-final. Pakistan had registered another clean sweep in that match, with scores of 25-23, 25-20, and 25-20.

“This win is more than just a step into the final. It’s a statement that Pakistan’s youth can rise to the international stage,” head coach Kafiatullah said after the quarter-final. He termed the World Championship qualification a moment of national pride.

Pakistan’s road to the final included group-stage wins against South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Chinese Taipei.

With five consecutive victories without dropping a set, the Green Shirts have emerged as one of the most formidable sides in the tournament.

