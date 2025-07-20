BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
PM terms C/A surplus ‘historic milestone’

Published 20 Jul, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that for the first time in 14 years, Pakistan had posted a $2.1 billion annual current account surplus and the largest after 22 years, which is a historic milestone.

“Driven by record remittances, rising exports, and a laser focus on structural reforms, this achievement reflects the confidence of overseas Pakistanis and the resolve at home,” the prime minister further posted on X handle.

C/A posts surplus of over $2bn after 14 years

He also particularly appreciated the economic team for their commendable efforts in this regard.

