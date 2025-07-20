Glass lid for cookware: New customs’ values fixed

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General Customs Valuation Karachi has issued new customs values (US$ 1.25- 1.60 per Kg) on the import of glass lid for cookware of all types (Including Pots, Pans etc.) from China.

In this regard, the directorate has issued a valuation ruling (2007 of 2025).

According to the ruling, Directorate had issued Valuation Ruling No.1945 of 2025. Subsequently, the Valuation Ruling was challenged before General Customs Valuation under section 25D of the Customs Act 1969.

Resultantly, Order-in-Revision was issued and it was directed to afford a hearing opportunity to the petitioners and re-examine the case within four weeks. Therefore, the Directorate of Customs Valuation, Karachi, initiated the process for re-determination of customs values for the subject goods.

Govt plans to establish Rs3bn aquaculture park in Karachi

Accordingly, based on a detailed analysis of import data, prevailing market trends, and observed discrepancies between market prices and existing customs values this exercise was undertaken in accordance with Sections 25 and 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

During the exercise, the stakeholders argued that the Customs values of subject goods determined vide above mentioned Valuation Ruling were very high and without consultation of stakeholders. Moreover, the item is being imported on very low values as per their declared and invoice values, therefore, should be considered for re-determination of Customs values.

Furthermore, the stakeholders provided relevant information including their export GDs and Commercial Invoices in establishing fair customs values. The viewpoints of the stakeholders were heard in detail and evaluated to arrive at the Customs values of the subject goods.

However, as the goods comprised of different sizes, especially in two distinct shapes viz with and without steel ring, therefore, Section 25(6) was considered to be more relevant and applicable. Relevant references and data were examined under this method to determine the customs values. Based on the analysis of available import data, which provided a reasonable indication of the actual value of the goods, the customs values were accordingly determined under Section 25(6) of the Customs Act, 1969.

Customs values for Glass Lid -hereinafter specified shall be assessed to duty/taxes on the Customs values given against them, the ruling added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025