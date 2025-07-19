Govt plans to establish Rs3bn aquaculture park in Karachi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art aquaculture park at Korangi Fish Harbour in Karachi, at an estimated cost of Rs3 billion.

The minister made this announcement presiding a high-level meeting on the development of blue economy. The meeting was attended by Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Noorul Haq Baloch, representatives from Korangi Fish Harbour Authority (KoFHA), the Marine Fisheries Department (MFD), and the Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The 120-acre aquaculture park is estimated to produce 360 to 1,200 tons of seafood annually, depending on the species cultivated and the farming system employed. Its annual revenue is projected to be between $720,000 and $7.2 million, influenced by species selection, market prices, and production intensity, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs said in a press release.

The World Bank defines the blue economy as the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and job creation, while ensuring the health of the ocean ecosystem.

Minister Junaid said the project, covering 120 acres, should be developed under a public-private partnership framework, aiming to boost the country’s blue economy through sustainable aquaculture.

The meeting was informed that the land cost for the aquaculture park has been set according to an extensive farming model, offering an affordable and efficient foundation for private investors.

Starting fish farming scheme in Sindh with World Bank support: Najmi Alam

Experts informed the meeting that Pakistan’s coastal waters possess highly conducive conditions for aquaculture, providing an ideal environment for farming a variety of marine species.

To accelerate the process, the federal minister directed the KoFHA to submit a comprehensive execution report within 10 days.

Emphasising replication of success, he proposed extending the aquaculture model to Balochistan, leveraging its vast coastal belt for sustainable marine farming.

While, in a move aimed at enhancing coordination, Junaid ordered the relocation of Marine Fisheries Department sub office to the premises of the Gwadar Port Authority.

This administrative shift is expected to streamline inter-agency collaboration and expedite decision-making in blue economy initiatives.

In a separate meeting, the federal minister also reviewed the progress on the land allotment and lease policy of the Port Qasim Authority (PQA). Officials informed him that the Survey of Pakistan has been engaged to identify and demarcate PQA-owned land. Furthermore, it was conveyed that the revision of PQA’s master plan is being aligned with the broader feasibility study for the National Ports Master Plan, currently underway.

Minister Junaid reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable marine development, asserting that investments in aquaculture and port infrastructure are essential for ensuring food security, increasing exports, and generating employment across coastal regions.

The series of meetings held by the maritime minister mark a significant step in the government’s broader maritime development strategy, focused on harnessing the full potential of Pakistan’s coastal resources through innovation, institutional cooperation, and private sector engagement.