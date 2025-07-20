BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-20

Business activities remain normal in twin cities

Sohail Sarfraz Published 20 Jul, 2025 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: The business activities remained normal in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, as businessmen did not observe a shutter down strike against the extraordinary powers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to make arrests under Finance Act 2025.

The tax-related issues concern the implementation of the Finance Act 2025, including arrest powers under 37A of the Sales Tax Act, payment of Rs200,000 through cash, e-bility, and other enforcement provisions introduced under the Finance Act 2025.

Shops and businesses remained open in all the key and local areas including main Murree Road, Saddar, Satellite Town and old city.

Meanwhile, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir Qureshi was of the view that the business community of the federal capital did not support the strike call.

“We have had discussion with Haroon Akhtar, SAPM on industries and he has assured to take up the matter with the PM - therefore, it’s our responsibility to wait for a few days to see the outcome of his assurances,” he added.

The 12-member committee has been constituted under the Chairmanship of Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production. The committee also included Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, PM’s Coordinator on Trade Rana Ehsan Afzal Khan, FBR Chairman Rashid Mehmood Langrial, and representatives nominated by the business community and chambers of commerce.

The committee will hold detailed deliberations over the next 30 days and present a consensus-based and workable solution to the prime minister and the federal cabinet. The business community openly shared their concerns and suggestions during the meeting, and the government expressed its commitment to take all stakeholders into confidence. It was agreed that every effort would be made to address traders’ concerns related to transactions and to avoid causing any difficulties for the business community.

Meanwhile, President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Ajmal Baloch said that the traders will hold protest demonstrations across the country on July 26 against new amendments in the finance bill.

“We are waiting for the reply from PM Office, and in the meantime our token protest will be held as per schedule, in the second phase we will go for token shutter down strikes,” Baloch said.

He slammed the bureaucracy and said that they work with deception, and if the government failed to take back the new powers given to FBR officers, we will increase pressure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR business activities twin cities

Comments

200 characters

Business activities remain normal in twin cities

Probe into power projects: Senate panel for action against PD for providing ‘misleading’ info

Revamping mode of ADRC appointments: FBR seeks input from stakeholders

Pakistan eyes constructive trade engagement with US: Aurangzeb

World Bank extends ASPIRE programme by 3 years

Govt announces halving port charges at Karachi Port

Pakistan’s UNSC Presidency: Dar to attend high-level signature events next week in New York

PoR card holders: Govt decides not to extend stay of Afghan refugees: interior minister

Acrylic Acid SAP: new custom values fixed

Glass lid for cookware: New customs’ values fixed

Senate polls in KP: Members defying party line face expulsion: PTI

Read more stories