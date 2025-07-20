LHC dismisses company’s petition with cost of Rs1m

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed a petition of a private company with a cost of rupees one million for tempering with the court’s order and observed that the courts are not mere dispute resolution forums, they are vested with the solemn duty to uphold the public confidence in the administration of justice.

The court directed the registrar LHC to get criminal case registered against the delinquents in accordance with law. The court also ordered to deposit the cost amount in the bank account of the diagnostic centre of Lahore High Court Bar Association and receipt should be placed on record failing which the same shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue.

The court said, no person can be permitted to forge, manipulate, or misuse judicial orders for personal or institutional gain. The court observed that authenticity of judicial orders is not a matter of procedural formality; it is the very essence of rule of law.

The court said any assault on the credibility of their proceedings strikes at the very soul of justice and cannot be tolerated under any circumstance. The court said the judicial process cannot and shall not be permitted to be reduced to an arena of strategic deceit and added the judicial orders carry the imprimatur of the rule of law, and any tampering therewith strikes at the very heart of the institutional integrity.

The petitioner company M/s Pakmaco (Pvt.) Ltd sought to place the entire blame on a former employee, asserting that he on his own used the email account to transmit the forged and tampered order and has since left the organization.

The court observed that motive, opportunity, and advantage all point toward the culpability of the petitioner company, acting through its authorized representatives. The court said that the record clearly reflects that the forged order was used to suspend or delay a procurement process initiated by the SNGPL in which the petitioner company was a participant.

