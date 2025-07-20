BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-20

Strike observed across Hyderabad

Published 20 Jul, 2025

HYDERABAD: In response to the call by the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), the nationwide protest held on Saturday, 19th July, against the excessive powers granted to the FBR and its harassment-oriented policies toward the business community, proved to be a complete success in Hyderabad as well.

All major commercial areas of the city, including Anjuman Tajiran Hyderabad, Cloth Market, Bangles Industries, Saddar Bazaar, Resham Bazaar, Anaj Mandi, Market Tower, all Mobile Market Associations, Chotki Ghitti, Tilak Chari, Faujdari Road, Station Road, Lajpat Road, Phuleli Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, Nusrat Bazaar, Faqeer Ka Par, Advani Gali, Qazi Qayoom Road, Latifabad, Qasimabad, Tando Jam and other market areas, remained completely shut in solidarity.

President of HCSTSI Saleem Memon, extended his heartfelt thanks to the entire trader community, unions, associations, and chambers of Hyderabad for making this peaceful and exemplary protest a resounding success. He particularly expressed his gratitude to Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Shaheed Benazirabad Chamber of Commerce, Dadu Chamber of Commerce, Larkana Chamber of Commerce, Kotri Association of Trade & Industry, Nooriabad Executive Club and Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade & Industry for their unwavering support and solidarity in this movement.

President Memon also thanked all the market unions and associations across Hyderabad who fully participated in the strike.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

