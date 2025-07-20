Defeating war mafias

“Every dollar spent on war is a dollar stolen from education, health, and climate resilience,” warned UN Secretary-General António Guterres. These are not empty words – they are a desperate plea from the head of the world’s highest multilateral institution. Yet, the world continues to squander trillions, not for safety, survival, or human progress, but for destruction and death.

Despite the blood-soaked history of the 20th and 21st centuries, the global obsession with militarism persists. Governments funnel precious resources into weapons of war, dragging their economies deeper into crisis while starving critical social sectors – education, health, clean water, and climate action.

We stand at a dangerous crossroads. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reports that global military expenditure reached a record USD 2,718 billion in 2024 – the most rapid rise in any single year since the Cold War. This surge comes amid escalating humanitarian crises, worsening climate disasters, and widespread poverty. The UN warns this trend directly undermines progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The contrast is horrifying: over 700 million people live in extreme poverty, More than 800 million suffer from chronic hunger, and nearly 10 percent of the world’s population goes to bed hungry. Diseases flourish where clinics do not exist, and children die for lack of clean water – while drones worth tens of millions patrol the skies. Is this the hallmark of a civilized world, or one held hostage by a militarized, profit-driven logic?

Each fighter jet, missile system, and bomb is more than a display of military might – it is a monument to humanity’s failure to learn from its own suffering. The truth is stark: where weapons flow, peace falters; where peace is ignored, poverty takes root.

The United States, China, Russia, Germany, and India lead the world in arms spending. Even Europe, once celebrated for its commitment to human development, has joined the spree – swelling the coffers of the military-industrial complex. The Middle East remains a hotbed of arms trade, with Israel ramping up its defence spending to USD 46.5 billion amid its wars in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. In response, Saudi Arabia has raised its military expenditure to USD 80.3 billion. Fear and insecurity whether manufactured or real have become the currency of this global marketplace of destruction.

War profiteers thrive in this chaos, turning human tragedy into corporate windfall. Let Gaza bleed, Ukraine burn, Tehran boil, or the people of Syria and Yemen perish – every bullet fired and every missile launched adds to their profits. This is not just an arms race; it is a symphony of suffering, orchestrated by military-industrial mafias who flourish on bloodshed and human misery.

And yet, history tells us a different story. The most intractable conflicts – Vietnam, Northern Ireland, South Africa, the Balkans, even the Cold War – were resolved not by bombs, but by dialogue, diplomacy, and political courage. Why must we wait for unspeakable devastation before embracing reason?

The answer lies in the military-industrial complex, a term popularized by Us President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who warned of its “unwarranted influence” on democracy and governance. Today, that complex is global. It commands budgets larger than many national economies, manipulates foreign policy, and fuels perpetual conflicts – not for national defense, but for profit.

Major arms manufacturers do not thrive in peace. They thrive in perpetual uncertainty, lobbying parliaments, shaping military doctrines, and securing contracts even in nations with no existential threats. This is no longer about national security; it is a self-sustaining ecosystem of fear, funded by public money and driven by private greed.

If we truly want a world of peace, we must confront this addiction to militarization. Peace must be made strategically viable, politically rewarding, and economically sustainable. To control the arms race, bold and urgent action is needed to redirect military budgets: Diverting just 10 percent of global arms spending could end hunger, educate all and eliminate preventable diseases. Nations cutting defense budgets and investing in people should receive trade perks, debt relief, and development aid. The UN must be reformed and restructured and be freed from veto paralysis reflecting global democratic will or risk irrelevance. A strict global mechanism must hold arms suppliers and buyers accountable for weapons misuse.

To world leaders, we must ask: What legacy will you leave behind? One of ruins, displacement, and despair – or one of peace, justice, and shared prosperity?

The people over the globe demand a better, peaceful and a prosperous world. A peaceful world is not a utopian fantasy – it is a moral imperative. In an age defined by ecological collapse, economic inequality, and mass displacement, another century of war is unaffordable.

War is not destiny. It is a choice – one rooted in greed, fear, and inertia. But peace, too, is a choice – a bold, wise, and courageous one. It must now become the collective will of humanity.

Let us remember: the First and Second World Wars erased cities and generations. If we fail again, a Third World War will leave no victors – only graveyards. Victory will echo only in the silence of mass death.

Let us instead build a common legacy of cooperation, dismantle the arms industry’s grip on humanity, and channel our efforts toward defeating our true enemies: poverty, ignorance, disease, and climate chaos. These are the wars worth waging.

Peace is not weakness. It is strength. It is survival. It is the only way forward.

Let us choose it – and fight for it – together.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025