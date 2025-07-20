BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Editorials Print 2025-07-20

An unnecessary overreach

Published 20 Jul, 2025 03:02am

EDITORIAL: In a move signaling urgency, President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday promulgated an ordinance granting the federal government the authority to elevate the Frontier Constabulary (FC) to the status of a federal force. The FC, which has long been deployed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP’s) former tribal areas and the troubled border regions of Balochistan – regions plagued by insurgencies, terrorism, and tribal conflicts – has already functioned as a federal paramilitary force under the control of the Ministry of Interior.

However, its role was largely confined to localized operations within these specific regions. What is different now is that the government has expanded the FC’s jurisdiction, establishing a new Federal Reserve Force under its command with responsibilities for anti-riot and special protection duties.

This new structure will be granted powers as outlined in the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Anti-Terrorism Act, the Police Order, and any other applicable laws. Furthermore, the ordinance empowers the federal government to confer upon any FC member the powers of a police officer, of any class or grade, as per the laws in force at the time.

Ostensibly, this move is a response to growing national security concerns. However, the decision to elevate the FC to a federal force and deploy it nationwide raises questions about the underlying rationale, particularly given its potential overlap with other paramilitary forces.

The Rangers, for instance, already operate in various parts of the country, particularly urban centers like Karachi, where they have played a key role in counterterrorism and controlling civil unrest. The necessity of expanding the FC’s role, therefore, is questionable.

Its current deployment in the border regions of Baluchistan and the tribal districts of KP is justified by the unique security challenges these regions face, such as cross-border militancy, insurgency, and ethnic tensions. These challenges do not exist in other provinces – at least not at the same level of intensity.

The police are quite capable of handling civil disturbances and riots. Additionally, there already are a range of law enforcement agencies, including the Rangers, and even the military in certain situations. The involvement of army officers in the leadership of the FC’s new Federal Reserve Force raises further concerns.

This suggests a more militarised approach to policing, which could undermine civilian authority and exacerbate tensions between law enforcement agencies and the public. In non-conflict areas, such a heavy-handed approach would not only be unnecessary but could also lead to potential abuses of power, eroding what little trust remains between citizens and the government.

Ultimately, the decision to deploy the FC across the entire country risks creating more problems than it aims to resolve. The focus should instead be on improving the efficiency of existing law enforcement agencies, enhancing inter-agency cooperation, and ensuring that the right force is deployed in the right context. Overwhelming the country with multiple paramilitary forces will create challenges that may undermine the very security these forces are intended to protect.

