Pakistan’s scorching summer: a nation in the front line of climate breakdown — II

Adding to the crisis is a fragile and overburdened power system that often fails during the hottest parts of the day, cutting off electricity to millions. Without reliable power, many households are left without fans, air coolers, or even access to clean drinking water when they need it most.

The human cost of the heatwave is staggering. Hospitals in Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan have reported surges in cases of dehydration, heatstroke, and heat-induced miscarriages. Outdoor laborers, street vendors, and elderly residents are at high risk, with minimal access to cooling centers or relief services. In 2024, over 568 heat-related deaths were recorded during a similar period, and current trends suggest a repeat of that grim statistic.

In response to the intensifying heat, authorities and humanitarian organizations have set up over 1,000 heat relief camps in high-risk areas, offering water, shade, and first aid. Public advisories encourage people to stay indoors during peak heat hours, while hospitals have opened dedicated heatstroke counters.

Pakistan’s scorching summer: a nation in the front line of climate breakdown — I

Despite these efforts, gaps in access, medical supplies, and public awareness remain, particularly in low-income and remote communities.

While emergency responses provide short-term relief, long-term resilience depends on integrating sustainable urban planning, efficient water and energy management, and climate-conscious infrastructure.

Expanding green spaces, strengthening early warning systems, adopting heat-resilient building designs, and ensuring social protections for vulnerable groups are critical to reducing future risks. These measures, combined with international support and climate finance, are essential for Pakistan to adapt to a hotter, more unpredictable future.

The climate catastrophe facing Pakistan is no longer hypothetical; it is a present-day emergency. The events of 2025 should erase any remaining doubts about the urgency of the crisis. Heatwaves, glacial floods, and displacement are not rare events; they are becoming the new normal.

Pakistan’s battle with deadly heatwaves is a stark reminder that climate change knows no borders and demands urgent, unified action before survival becomes the exception, not the norm. If Pakistan fails to act decisively now, it risks spiraling into a future of perpetual recovery, where every season brings devastation, and every year resets developmental progress. The era for preparedness must begin today.—Concluded

Faiza Riasat

A student of NUST, Environmental Engineering IESE

