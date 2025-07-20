BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Markets Print 2025-07-20

Spot rate firm on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2025 03:02am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,600 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,100 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per maund.

Around, 200 bales of Tonsa were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund, 600 bales of Rajanpur were sold at Rs 16,650 per maund, 600 bales of Chichawatni, 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,450 per maund and 400 bales of Kassowal were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.

