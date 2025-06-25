AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan to play T20I series in Bangladesh next month

AFP Published June 25, 2025 Updated June 25, 2025 06:33pm

LAHORE: The Pakistan men’s team will travel to Bangladesh next month to play three Twenty20 internationals as part of the build-up to next year’s World Cup.

Pakistan’s tour will be a reciprocal one after they hosted Bangladesh for three T20Is in May-June this year, all won by the home team and played in Lahore.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it has arranged various series to build for the World Cup to be co-hosted in India and Sri Lanka next year.

“Pakistan will arrive in Dhaka on 16 July before taking on the home side in the matches on July 20, 22 and 24 as part of the build-up for the World Cup,” the PCB said in a statement.

Babar Azam likely to make BBL debut with Sydney Sixers

All three T20Is will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National cricket stadium in Dhaka.

From Bangladesh, Pakistan team will fly to the West Indies to play three T20Is and as many one-day internationals the schedule of which will be announced later.

Series schedule in Bangladesh

16 July - Pakistan men’s team arrival

20 July - First T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

22 July - Second T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

24 July - Third T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

PCB Bangladesh Vs Pakistan T20

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan to play T20I series in Bangladesh next month

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 settles with over 500 points gain

Rupee inches up against US dollar

Pakistan, UAE sign visa exemption agreement for select passport holders

Barrick, Komatsu ink $440mn deal for Pakistan’s Reko Diq mines

Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Putin will not travel to BRICS summit in Brazil due to ICC warrant: Kremlin

Pakistan’s power generation increases 21% in May

Iranian parliament committee approves general plan to suspend cooperation with IAEA, news agency reports

Symmetry Group launches Pakistan’s first generative AI creative studio

World Bank approves $194mn to support education & access to water in Balochistan

Read more stories