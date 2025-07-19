Will it rain in Karachi today?

In its fresh three-day prediction, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast another bout of rain in Karachi, expected to last till Monday.

The Met Office said weather in the port city will remain mostly cloudy with chances of rain in different parts on Saturday, whereas thunderstorm may hit the megalopolis on Sunday, accompanied by predominantly cloudy conditions throughout the day.

Furthermore, the PMD said, Karachi may experience drizzle on Monday while the weather will remain partly cloudy.

Karachi received this year’s first spell of monsoon rain on June 26, when moderate to heavy showers lashed several parts of the port city.

Every time it rains heavily, arteries get waterlogged, sewerage nullahs and gutters overflow, creating troubles for the citizens of Karachi. This scribe tried multiple times to contact Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab to ask about the local government’s preparations to cope with these problems, but the mayor did not receive the call.

Thundershower likely to batter Karachi

Meanwhile, the meteorological department also forecast rain-wind or thundershower for most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours, as monsoon currents are currently penetrating Sindh and other parts of the country.

However, rain-wind or thundershower — with isolated heavyfall — is predicted in Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Tharparkar, Badin, Sujawal, Umerkot, Chachro, Padaidan, Khairpur, Karachi, Thatta, Ghotki, Chhor, Sukkur, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Nowshera Feroze, Sanghar, Dadu, Hyderabad, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad, it said.

The Met Office has issued warning that heavy falls may cause water-logging/urban flooding in low laying areas, particularly in the upper parts of the province.

“Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels during this period,” it said.

The PMD also advised farmers to manage their activities considering the updated weather forecast.