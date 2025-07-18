Punjab: rain emergency imposed

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a state of emergency has been imposed in different areas of Punjab due to unusual torrential rains and floods.

The CM had directed on the social networking website ‘X’ to implement “Rain Emergency” being affected by heavy rains, floods and inundation in different areas of Punjab. She directed the district administration, police, Rescue 1122 and all other institutions to remain alert to save the general public from the devastating flood situation.

The also directed the administration and other stakeholders to carry out continuation of extending help to the people through boats, increasing police patrolling and further directed the district administration to provide complete assistance to the relief agencies. She appealed to the people to stay away from ponds, canals, rivers and streams and urged the parents to strictly enforce the prohibition and stop their children from bathing in rainwater.

The Chief Minister directed to make special security arrangements in the dilapidated buildings and low-lying areas. She directed the hospital management across Punjab to remain on high alert and all related medical machinery including field hospitals to help the citizen in this hour of need. She appealed to the citizens to fully cooperate with the institutions, follow the announcements and instructions so that casualties can be avoided.

The CM in her message said, “A rain emergency has been imposed in different areas of Punjab due to unusual torrential rains and flood situation. Government institutions should work with dedication and utmost hard work.” She directed the administration to keep the public well informed through sirens and announcements. She appealed to the general public to cooperate with the administration and other stakeholders so as to strictly follow the safety instructions.

