Jul 19, 2025
World

Trump says he thinks 5 jets were shot down in Pakistan, India hostilities

  • US president does not specify which side's jets he was referring to
Reuters Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 10:32am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Friday up to five jets were shot down during recent Pakistan, India hostilities that began after an April attack in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), with the situation calming after a ceasefire in May.

Trump, who made his remarks at a dinner with some Republican US lawmakers at the White House, did not specify which side’s jets he was referring to.

“In fact, planes were being shot out of the air. Five, five, four or five, but I think five jets were shot down actually,” Trump said while talking about the Pakistan, India hostilities, without elaborating or providing further detail.

Pakistan said it downed five Indian planes in air-to-air combat. India’s highest-ranking general said in late May that India switched tactics after suffering losses in the air on the first day of hostilities and established an advantage before a ceasefire was announced three days later.

India also claimed it downed “a few planes” of Pakistan. Islamabad denied suffering any losses of planes but acknowledged its air bases suffered hits.

IMF warns Pakistan-India tensions could threaten reform, fiscal goals

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan that he announced on social media on May 10 after Washington held talks with both sides. India has differed with Trump’s claims that it resulted from his intervention and his threats to sever trade talks.

India’s position has been that New Delhi and Islamabad must resolve their problems directly and with no outside involvement.

The April attack in IIOJK killed 26 tourists and sparked heavy fighting between the nuclear-armed Asian neighbours in the latest escalation of a decades-old rivalry.

New Delhi blamed the attack on Pakistan, which denied responsibility while calling for a neutral investigation.

Blast heard in Pakistan’s Lahore amid tensions with India, say Reuters witness

Washington condemned the attack but did not blame Islamabad.

On May 7, Indian jets bombed sites across the border that New Delhi described as “terrorist infrastructure,” setting off an exchange of attacks between the two countries by fighter jets, missiles, drones, and artillery that killed dozens until the ceasefire was reached.

