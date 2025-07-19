Dar reviews FDI landscape

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting of the committee tasked with developing a comprehensive investment portfolio to attract investments from friendly countries.

The committee conducted a review of the existing foreign investment landscape and proposed a list of early harvest projects. Discussion focused on identifying strategic areas for collaboration, particularly in the energy, infrastructure, and privatisation sectors.

Foreign investments in key sectors discussed

Dar directed relevant stakeholders to identify viable investment opportunities and development initiatives that can foster shared prosperity and support sustainable economic growth.

Meeting was attended by Minister Petroleum, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Adviser on Privatisation, NC SIFC, chairman WAPDA, secretaries Petroleum and SIFC, and other senior officials from concerned department.

